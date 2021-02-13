Ben Roethlisberger sends heartfelt message to Maurkice Pouncey on Twitter

I don't have the words…I love you and thank you. — Ben. pic.twitter.com/QcUl132mMd — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) February 12, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got the news on Friday that longtime starting center Maurkice Pouncey is retiring after 11 NFL seasons. There was no player on the team Pouncey was closer to than his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two formed an incredible bond as teammates over 11 years that extended well beyond football.

After the news of Pouncey’s retirement came out, Roethlisberger sent out the tweet above about how he felt about Pouncey and his retirement. Kept it simple and honest. Roethlisberger will now need to decide if he wants to continue to play without Pouncey as his center.

