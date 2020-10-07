Ben Roethlisberger on schedule change: ‘We got the short end of the stick’
There was a collective sigh of relief on Tuesday when no positive test results were returned in Tennessee. Unfortunately, two new positive test came back on Wednesday, which leaves this week’s matchup against the Bills in jeopardy. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated on Monday that forfeits could be in the future for teams that don’t follow COVID-19 protocols set forth by the league. The Steelers were involved in a bit of a forfeit of their own last week. They were forced to forfeit their originally-scheduled bye week due to the outbreak in Titans camp.