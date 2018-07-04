Ben Roethlisberger says it’s a fine line to walk preparing his body for 15th season with Steelers

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 36 years and is getting set to begin his 15th season in Pittsburgh.

Despite prior flirtations with retirement, Roethlisberger appears committed to play at least three more years. In order to do so, Roethlisberger will need to manage his health while still producing to fend off a possible future challenge from rookie Mason Rudolph.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Roethlisberger is having to carefully manage his workload as he prepares for the upcoming season with the Steelers.

“It’s a fine line I walk at this age, of resting and getting my body enough rest for the season and working out to prepare,” Roethlisberger said. “My trainer will get me as prepared as I can be. But it is a fine line of what you can do at this age.”

Roethlisberger has appeared in 200 career regular season games for Pittsburgh and thrown nearly 6,500 passes for over 51,000 yards in his 15-year career. He’s never missed than four games in any season he’s played and has managed to produce fantastic statistical seasons for the majority of his career.

Finding ways to maintain that level of production at this stage in his career is an ever-increasing challenge.

“You’ve got to listen to your body,” Roethlisberger said, “any aches and pains you might have, your arm being sore if you’re throwing too much, just things like that.”