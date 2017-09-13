Ben Roethlisberger says Browns are 'going to surprise a lot of people'

When the Steelers are at their best on offense they are incredibly tough to stop. They were at full strength in their season opener against the Browns, but Cleveland held Pittsburgh to two touchdowns and nearly pulled off the upset in a 21-18 loss.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was high on that Browns' defense after Pittsburgh's first win of the season.

"That's a really good defense," Roethlisberger said Wednesday (via Cleveland.com). "That team is going to surprise a lot of people. I'm glad we played them game one."

Cleveland was without No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who was sidelined with a high ankle sprain yet Le'Veon Bell was held to 32 yards on 10 carries and failed to eclipse 50 total yards on the game.

Roethlisberger admits his team hurt themselves with 13 penalties for 144 yards, but he still gave praise to the Browns for putting the team in tough spots. He also gave the Cleveland fans a lot of props as well.





MORE:

Myles Garrett's ankle feeling better, but Browns DE still out Week 2

| Hue Jackson says rookie QB DeShone Kizer gives Browns 'hope'



"We stopped ourselves a lot, but give them credit,'' he said. "They're a good defense. It's fun to come to Cleveland and see the sun, warmth and a packed house. I enjoyed the Dawg Pound's new wall down there.

"It was neat to see. We give them credit, they're a good defense, got after us and showed a lot of confusing stuff. We got penalized and kicked our own butts a little bit."