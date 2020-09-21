Ben Roethlisberger said he would retire rather than be traded from the Steelers
In the pregame television broadcast before the Steelers game with the Broncos, former Pittsburgh head coach Bill Cowher spoke to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two covered a variety of subjects but during the interview, Cowher, who drafted Roethlisberger in 2004, brought up the address changes of multiple Hall of Fame quarterbacks this year. Tom Brady headed to the Buccaneers and Philip Rivers with the Colts. Cowher put Roethlisberger on the spot and asked him to go on record that he’d never play for another team.