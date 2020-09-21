Ben Roethlisberger said he would retire rather than be traded from the Steelers

In the pregame television broadcast before the Pittsburgh Steelers game with the Denver Broncos, former Pittsburgh head coach Bill Cowher spoke to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The two covered a variety of subjects but during the interview, Cowher, who drafted Roethlisberger in 2004, brought up the address changes of multiple Hall of Fame quarterbacks this year. Tom Brady headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philip Rivers with the Indianapolis Colts.

Cowher put Roethlisberger on the spot and asked him to go on record that he’d never play for another team. Roethlisberger wasn’t quite ready to go that far but he did say if the Steelers ever wanted to trade him, he would probably just retire.

There have been a lot of incredible players suit up for the Steelers. Fortunately most of the very best have retired as Steelers. But it would be hard to see Roethlisberger in any other uniform. Let us know what you think of that in the comments.

