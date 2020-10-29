Ben Roethlisberger’s rust and other questions for Steelers Wire in Week 8

It’s time for the biggest rivalry in all of sports. The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 in what is a must-win game for both teams. The winner of this game will have control over the AFC North and put themselves in the driver’s seat for the division crown and a top playoff spot while the loser might have to question just how good they really are.

The Steelers and Ravens look nothing like they did last season. Pittsburgh has quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back under center after rehabbing from elbow surgery while Baltimore’s defense features a bunch of new faces like Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, and Patrick Queen. With this rivalry defining the AFC North this season, it’s important to get all the insider knowledge possible.

I turned to Steelers Wire managing editor Curt Popejoy to talk about how Pittsburgh looks this season, where their weaknesses are, and how they’ll try to stop the Ravens this week.