Ben Roethlisberger returns to practice on limited basis

Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. The Steelers quarterback missed Wednesday’s session with a pectoral injury.

Roethlisberger played all 56 snaps despite the hit he took from Maxx Crosby that injured his left pectoral muscle. He vowed Wednesday to do “everything” he can to play Sunday against the Bengals.

Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday. The Steelers added linebacker Marcus Allen with an abdomen injury that kept him out Thursday. Cornerback Justin Layne (Achilles) was downgraded to being a non-participant after being limited a day earlier.

Receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and defensive end Carlos Davis (knee) remained out, putting their status for Sunday in doubt.

Linebacker Devin Bush (groin) remains on track to return this week after having another full practice.

