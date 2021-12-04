Ben Roethlisberger reportedly told former teammates this is his last year as Steelers quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be coming to an end. Roethlisberger reportedly told former teammates — and some members of the Steelers' organization — this will be his last year as the team's quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger, 39, has been the subject of retirement rumors for multiple years now. Roethlisberger played that game briefly during the offseason, but quickly decided he wanted to return to the Steelers for another year. He took a pay cut to remain with the team.

Through 10 games, Roethlisberger has thrown 14 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. The Steelers sit at 5-5-1. The team is still in the playoff hunt, but needs to make up ground in the second half to secure a spot in the postseason.

Is Ben Roethlisberger retiring from the NFL?

Schefter's report states Roethlisberger believes this is his last season with the Steelers, not necessarily his final season in the NFL. There's a possibility Roethlisberger could return in 2022 to play with a different franchise, though that's "highly unlikely," a source told Schefter.

Roethlisberger has spent his entire career with the Steelers. He was drafted by the team with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He won the Rookie of the Year award that season. He eventually developed into one of the premier quarterbacks of his era. Roethlisberger made six Pro Bowls and led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories. He'll likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer once he's eligible.

If Roethlisberger is done with the Steelers, the team will have a big decision to make during the offseason. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins currently sit behind Roethlisberger on the team's depth chart, but neither player has shown much in the NFL. Haskins was cut by the Washington Football Team after just 13 starts. Rudolph couldn't lead the Steelers past the winless Detroit Lions in Week 10. The two teams tied after failing to score in overtime.