Ben Roethlisberger regrets Antonio Brown criticism that 'ruined a friendship'

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown used to be one of the most dominant duos in the NFL.

Now, they aren't even friends.

The former Steelers teammates had a falling out at the end of the 2018 season when Roethlisberger criticized Brown's route-running.

The criticism fractured their relationship, and eventually, Brown was traded to the Raiders.

"I wish I wouldn't have done it," Roethlisberger told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya on Sunday Night Football.

Pressed further, Roethlisberger explained why he regrets what he said about Brown.

"Because we saw what happened, and obviously, it ruined a friendship," Roethlisberger said. "I just got caught up in the heat of the battle."

Brown wasn't the only Steelers wide receiver that Roethlisberger criticized during the radio interview. He called out James Washington, but the 2018 second-round draft pick appreciated the honest words, according to the quarterback.

Why couldn't Brown handle the criticism like Washington?

"You'll have to ask him," Roethlisberger said. "I'm not sure."

Despite the demise of their friendship, Roethlisberger still wants Brown to succeed with his new team, telling Tafoya that he hopes the Raiders wide receiver "has a good, healthy season."

