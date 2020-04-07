Ben Roethlisberger “really impressed” with Eric Ebron

Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron haven’t played a game or even worked out together yet, but they’ve already formed a mutual admiration society.

Ebron signed with the Steelers as a free agent last month and the tight end said he’s “always had this love” for the longtime Steelers quarterback. He also said he hopes to be Roethlisberger’s “security blanket” on offense, which seems like it has a good chance of happening given how Roethlisberger feels about Ebron.

“I was a big fan of his coming out [of college],” Roethlisberger said, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. “I was really impressed with him, thought he was a great football player. Ebron said to me, ‘When I was with [former Steelers receiver] Lance Moore in Detroit, he told me how much you wanted me when I was coming out or a free agent. I just wanted to thank you.’ Now that he’s here, I’m excited to see what he can bring to this team. We know he’s an incredible talent. Speaking to him, I can see his desire, and his passion to be great. I’m excited what he can bring to the table opposite Vance [McDonald].”

No one’s sure when Roethlisberger and Ebron will actually be able to get on the field together, but it seems like a good bet that the quarterback will be looking for his new teammate quite often once that happens.

