Ben Roethlisberger ready for “normalcy” after “crazy” few years

The Steelers have had a quiet offseason. Some might even say they are boring.

Ben Roethlisberger bonded with teammates at his Georgia lake house. Artie Burns knows he has to “get right or get going.” Mike Hilton said a holdout of training camp “hasn’t even crossed my mind” despite having not signed his exclusive rights tender and wanting a long-term deal. Alejandro Villanueva earns MBA from Carnegie Mellon. All the Steelers showed up for the mandatory minicamp for a change.

Quiet. Boring. Some might even say normal.

“You know it’s been a little crazy the last few years, maybe more so than usual that we’re used to dealing with,” Roethlisberger said at his annual football camp Sunday, via video from Jeremy Fowler from ESPN. “So to kind of get back to quote-unquote normalcy is kind of nice.”

What went unsaid was Antonio Brown is in Oakland and Le'Veon Bell is with the Jets.

The Steelers, though, also will have to figure out a way to replace the All-Pro players’ production. Bell and Brown contributed a combined 2,409 touches for 19,322 yards and 116 touchdowns in their years in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger is confident in his new weapons.

“I’m excited. I really am excited about what we have,” Roethlisberger said. “You know we put a lot of work in and that’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a team effort, and we’re all going to give everything we have and see where it goes. We can’t predict the future, but we can predict we’re going to give everything we have.”