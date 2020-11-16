Ben Roethlisberger proves doubters wrong with 4-touchdown performance

In a season where questions abounded whether he had “it” anymore, Ben Roethlisberger is proving doubters wrong.

Big Ben has guided his team to an unbeaten 9-0 record with a four-touchdown, 333-yard performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

You would have to go back to two seasons ago, Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers, to find a better performance by Roethlisberger. On that day, he threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns.

In Pittsburgh’s 36-10 victory over the Bengals, Roethlisberger spread the ball around to seven different receivers, three of whom found paydirt. Rookie receiver Chase Claypool enjoyed his third multi-touchdown game of the season with two scores. Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster both pitched in with one apiece.

2020 is the first season with this group of talented, young receivers, and it appears as if everything is starting to click.

