Ben Roethlisberger praises the team effort that kept Steelers’ season, and his career, alive

Ben Roethlisberger showed up to work today recognizing that it was likely going to be the last game of his NFL career. Thanks to the Steelers’ win and some lucky breaks around the league, it almost certainly won’t be.

Unless tonight’s Chargers-Raiders game ends in a tie, the Steelers are in the playoffs and Roethlisberger will play at least one more game, next week. Roethlisberger said after the game that he was thrilled by the way the team played.

“So many people got involved. So many people helped make this happen. Offense, defense, [kicker Chris Boswell] — there was never a doubt Bos was going to make it,” Roethlisberger said. “This is a group that we just wanted to try to get in.”

They will get in, barring the most unlikely result tonight, and Roethlisberger’s long and impressive postseason career will have one more chapter.

