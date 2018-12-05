Ben Roethlisberger: Playing in Oakland an “awesome challenge”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is set to play in Oakland for the fourth time in his career on Sunday and he’ll be looking for a different result than the first three trips.

Roethlisberger’s been on the losing side each time he’s faced the Raiders on the road and says it isn’t “an easy place to play.” This year’s Raiders team may be 2-10, but Roethlisberger still feels that winning this weekend will be an “awesome challenge” for the team.

“The environment, the team, the travel. A little bit of everything,” Roethlisberger said. “I have been doing it for a while and have heard other people talk about it. Whether you are going to the elevation in Denver or going to the West Coast, I have heard people say if it’s under 24 hours it doesn’t affect your body. We’ve always gone the same time since I have been here. This year we are going earlier in the day. I guess we are trying something different.”

After two straight losses, failing to rise to the “awesome challenge” this weekend would leave the Steelers in an increasingly precarious position in terms of making it to the postseason.