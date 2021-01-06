Ben Roethlisberger plans something rare to prep for wild-card playoff game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is doing something today that he hasn’t done all season — practice on a Wednesday.

Big Ben shared in a Zoom press conference with the Pittsburgh media that since he rested last week he’ll participate in practice today. Throughout the season, Roethlisberger has been listed on Wednesday practice reports as “DNP” or did not practice, without an injury designation — it’s a standard day off for the quarterback.

With the playoffs impending and sitting out the final regular-season game, there’s no more important week to get back into a rhythm than this one. Roethlisberger said the only throwing he did last week was to his kids.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he didn't throw a football last week other than throwing to his kids. Says he feels the benefits of resting his legs and knees "one hundred percent." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 6, 2021

Big Ben said he watched the Steelers-Browns game with his wife and kids. His son, Ben, Jr., is “very involved” and asked him questions every other play.

Related