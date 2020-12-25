Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect on Christmas Day

For Pittsburgh Steelers fans, a New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day matchup is akin to getting coal in your stocking. But I suppose it’s better than nothing — like the NFL gave Steelers Nation on Thanksgiving.

Christmas Day games are only an occasional part of the NFL’s schedule. The league has generally only scheduled Christmas Day games if the holiday falls on a Saturday or, obviously, Thursday, Sunday or Monday. Today’s game is only the second time in league history that a Friday Christmas Day game has been played.

Touchdown Wire compiled a list of every game played on Christmas Day. Since the league started playing regular season games on the holiday more than 30 years ago, the Steelers have appeared in two Christmas tilts, back-to-back, where Pittsburgh has gone 2-0 in those contests.

December 25, 2016

In a nail-biter for the ages, the Steelers defeated their rival Ravens, 31-27, to take the AFC North title. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 279 yards and three scores but was picked off twice. Running back Le’Veon Bell put up 122 yards on the ground and found paydirt twice — once rushing, once receiving.

December 25, 2017

From the first three points to the final seven, the Steelers dominated the Texans in every facet of the game. The defense notched seven sacks and forced three fumbles on the way to a Steelers 34-6 victory and a first-round playoff bye.

