The Steelers, already dealing with an injury to the most important player on their defense, have an injury to the most important player on their offense.

Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, Tomlin added that it’s on the left side, and that it will affect his ability to prepare for Sunday’s game.

The injury reports coming on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will surely reveal more about Ben’s status. The reality remains that he’s 39. Injuries may not heal as quickly.

Mason Rudolph is the backup, with Dwayne Haskins also in the mix.

Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk