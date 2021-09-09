The Steelers looked sharp offensively in Ben Roethlisberger‘s only work of the preseason, but the quarterback doesn’t believe that is a clear preview of what will happen once they hit the field against the Bills this Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada installed a new system this offseason and the team overhauled its offensive line this offseason. Two rookies will be part of that line and two others are in prominent spots in the offense, which led Roethlisberger to say on Wednesday that the unit “may not be pretty early.”

“Like anything, there’s going to be growing pains,” Roethlisberger said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re all going to experience them. Even someone in his 18th season is going to experience growing pains. The key is, do we learn from those growing pains? How often do those pains come?”

Facing the Bills on the road is a stiff first test for the Steelers on both sides of the field, but, given the changes and the way last season ended, the offensive performance is likely to draw more scrutiny after Week One.

Ben Roethlisberger: Offense is going to have growing pains originally appeared on Pro Football Talk