Ben Roethlisberger: We’re not chasing perfection, we’re chasing Lombardis

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that the team would not take the Jaguars lightly despite the very different circumstances for the two teams and the result of Sunday’s game suggests the Steelers took Roethlisberger’s words to heart.

After allowing the Jaguars to drive for a field goal to open the game, the Steelers shut out their opponents while intercepting four passes and allowing 154 yards over the rest of the 27-3 win. They also posted more than 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week 6 to create a level of offensive balance that’s been missing of late.

The victory moved them up to 10-0 on the season, but Roethlisberger said there were “too many times we punted” and shared his feeling that the offense has to do better than it did on Sunday. Roethlisberger noted that those improvements are necessary for the team to reach its goal, which isn’t the perfect regular season record they’re closing in on.

“We’re not chasing perfection in terms of a perfect 16-0,” Roethlisberger said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re chasing Lombardis. That’s the most important thing for us.”

With the Chiefs a game behind them for the top seed in the AFC, staying unbeaten keeps the Steelers in position for the lone bye in the conference and earning it would be a boost to their chances of getting the Lombardi Trophy that Roethlisberger has his eyes on.

