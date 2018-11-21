Ben Roethlisberger: No lost confidence in James Conner due to drops

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored the game-winning touchdown against the Jaguars last Sunday, but his one-yard plunge into the end zone wouldn’t have happened if not for a drop by running back James Conner.

Conner dropped what would have been a 27-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger a few plays before the touchdown, which led Roethlisberger to tell him he appreciated the drop because it meant he got to run for a score. Roethlisberger also let Conner, who had another drop in the game, know that he should shake it off because there’s been no drop in confidence.

“I want to see how he bounces back,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I don’t want to see him lose confidence in his hands because I’m not losing confidence in them because he’s been great as a receiver for us. Sometimes those things happen. The best in the world drop balls. It’s going to happen. How is he going to bounce back and rebound?”

Conner has 45 catches for 411 yards and a touchdown this season, so he’s definitely been a useful piece in the passing game for the Steelers. Last Sunday’s drops don’t figure to change that when they head to Denver this weekend.