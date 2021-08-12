Ben Roethlisberger will be the next Steeler in the HOF

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been very kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the years. 29 former members of this proud organization have been enshrined over the year.

But who will be the next? For several years even before the retirement of Troy Polamalu, it seemed like he would be the next Steeler to make it. Which ended up being true although he wasn’t alone when he became part of the 2020 class along with Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher.

However, looking ahead, things are pretty bleak for options. Yes, former wide receiver Hines Ward is out there but even the most diehard Steelers fan must acknowledge his road to the HOF is going to be a long one.

Guys like Andy Russell and L.C. Greenwood should be considered but inexplicably stay far off the Hall of Fame radar. The next Steeler who will put on that gold jacket will be current Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger holds every single passing record in franchise history, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and should move into the Top 5 in career passing yards by the end of the season. Like his former teammate Polamalu, Roethlisberger will go in on the first ballot without question and unfortunately is going to beat those other three Steelers in easily.

