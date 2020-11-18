Ben Roethlisberger named AFC offensive player of the week

No practice, no problem for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger was away from the Steelers last week because he was a close contact of tight end Vance McDonald before McDonald’s positive COVID-19 test, but there was no sign that it hurt him on Sunday. Roethlisberger went 27-of-46 for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 win over the Bengals.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Roethlisberger has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. It is the 18th time Roethlisberger has taken those honors over the course of his career.

Roethlisberger’s standout performance impressed the league, but it did not convince Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that he should give in to Roethlisberger’s lighthearted request for more time off from practice.

