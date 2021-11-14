Will Ben Roethlisberger miss next Sunday night at Chargers?

Obviously, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t playing today. The next question becomes whether Ben will be back next Sunday night, when the Steelers visit the Chargers.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports created a stir by suggesting that Roethlisberger likely won’t play in Week 11. With many still recovering from the Aaron Rodgers “yeah, I’ve been immunized” shell game, it’s become a knee-jerk reaction to ask if any player who tests positive was secretly unvaccinated.

But Glazer said that Roethlisberger is vaccinated, a fact that the team has confirmed. The question is whether Roethlisberger can generate a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart before next Sunday.

Then there’s the fact that the next game is in Los Angeles. So if Ben gets that second negative test, he still has to get to Los Angeles in time for next Sunday night’s game. Beyond that, he quite likely would be playing with no practice time at all.

