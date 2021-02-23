Ben Roethlisberger met with Art Rooney II today

Whether the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger can reach an agreement that will result in the team bringing him back this season remains to be seen. But they’re discussing it.

Roethlisberger and Steelers President Art Rooney II met today, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The meeting went well, according to the report.

The Steelers have said Roethlisberger will not be back on his current contract because they can’t afford his whopping $41.25 million salary cap hit for 2021. Roethlisberger has said he’s willing to take a pay cut to remain in Pittsburgh, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll take a pay cut as steep as the one the Steelers want him to take.

So only time will tell whether the Steelers and Roethlisberger can come to an agreement that will result in Roethlisberger returning for an 18th season in Pittsburgh.

