Ben Roethlisberger on what makes Steelers HC Mike Tomlin special

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast something that no other club in the NFL can — unwavering stability at the head coach level. When Mike Tomlin was named head coach of the Steelers in 2007, he became just the third head coach in five decades.

Tomlin, who’s never had a losing record as a head coach, embarks on his 15th regular season next month.

Who knows Mike Tomlin the best in Pittsburgh? None other than legendary Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was entering his fourth season as a pro when Tomlin was hired to lead the Steelers.

“In 15 years, he hasn’t changed a lot. That’s what I think is unique and neat. He’s still the same guy,” Roethlisberger said of Tomlin on SiriusXM’s recent Training Camp Tour stop in Pittsburgh.

“He’s evolved and grown as a coach and a leader, but in terms of who he is, I don’t think he’s ever going to change that. I think that’s what makes him special, why he’s endeared himself to this city, to the fanbase, the team, the owners, all of that.”

The endearing continues for at least three more seasons. The Steelers signed Tomlin to an extension in April.

