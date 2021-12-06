A report last week indicated Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season” with the team.

Roethlisberger was asked about the report after the Steelers’ 20-19 victory over the Ravens.

“Well, I haven’t told everybody that,” Roethlisberger said, laughing along with reporters.

Roethlisberger turns 40 in March. He has played 18 seasons. He and the Steelers appear to be going through the motions one final time.

It looks and feels like Roethlisberger’s final season, and if it looks and feels that way, it probably is his final season. Roethlisberger, though, repeated what he has said for months, if not years: He will take it one year at a time.

“You know, honestly, we just got done with this game,” Roethlisberger continued, via video from Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours it feels like. So that’s my focus. My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready. I’ll address any of that stuff after the season. I’ve always been a one-game-at-a-time, one-season-at-a-time person, and I’m going to stay that way.”

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in one of his better games of the season. The Steelers, though, have a quick turnaround, facing the Vikings on Thursday night.

Ben Roethlisberger makes light of report he has privately said this is his final season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk