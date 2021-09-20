Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play well enough for the Steelers to win Sunday. Those are his words.

The star quarterback appeared to be making a point by pointing the finger at himself.

Roethlisberger repeatedly said he “didn’t play well enough” or he “didn’t play good enough” or he “has to play better.” Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com documented at least eight instances in Roethlisberger’s seven-minute news conference.

“It’s frustrating because I put a lot of stinkin’ time in, more than I probably ever have,” Roethlisberger said, via Kaboly. “I’m not really sure. We’ve got to get it figured out, though, because I’m frustrated that I’m not playing well enough.”

The Steelers had bigger problems than Roethlisberger in their 26-17 loss to the Raiders as he went 27-of-40 for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Even with Najee Harris, the Steelers can’t run the ball with only 39 rushing yards as a team Sunday, and the Raiders gained 425 yards against the Steelers defense.

Roethlisberger’s choice of words afterward could have come in response to NFL analyst Cris Carter’s criticism last week. The Hall of Fame receiver said the quarterback “makes excuses” and “complains” and “brings attention on himself.”

Frustration certainly was at the core of Roethlisberger’s comments.

“I’m disappointed we lost the game, and I’m disappointed that I didn’t play well enough to help us win the game,” he said.

Before he departed the interview room, though, Roethlisberger conceded everyone on offense needs to play better.

“We need to run the ball better. We need to throw the ball better,” Roethlisberger said. “We need to do everything better on offense. We don’t need to point to one thing. We need to point at the whole thing.”

Ben Roethlisberger: I’m frustrated I’m not playing well enough originally appeared on Pro Football Talk