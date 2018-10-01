Ben Roethlisberger: “I let the guys down”

There was little Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t do in the first half against the Ravens last night. There was little he could do at all in the second half.

And the Steelers quarterback was clear after the 26-14 loss to the Ravens where the blame should lie.

“I let the guys down,” Roeethlisberger said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

He only passed for 50 yards in the second half, wasting his good work getting them back to a tie at the break. But the Steelers were just 2-of-12 on third downs, which kept them from sustaining anything after the Ravens turned up the defensive pressure.

“I’m not on the same page with anybody right now,” he said, when the question was specific to Antonio Brown.

“I’m not playing well enough,” he added. “I need to play better. Today was just a bad day at the office. I promise I’ll be back to play better.”

Without Le'Veon Bell, he has no choice but to be, because the Steelers have nothing resembling approach to their offensive plan right now.