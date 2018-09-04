Ben Roethlisberger: Josh Dobbs needs to be as valuable off the field as Landry Jones

Landry Jones is gone from Pittsburgh and Ben Roethlisberger‘s going to miss his longtime backup.

Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan he found it “kind of shocking” that the Steelers released Jones last weekend even if he understood why the team went with Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph “in terms of business-wise.” Dobbs will be No. 2 on the depth chart and Roethlisberger shared what he told Dobbs about what he needs from his backup.

“I told him, ‘You need to prove to everybody that you deserve to be here,'” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m not talking about on the field. He’s proven that. … But what he needs to do is prove he’s as valuable as Landry was off the field — in terms of film study, when I have a question [and him] having a good answer for me. When I come off the field after the play, ‘Hey, what did you see here?’ and he can give me an answer. That’s where he really needs to step up. He’s all for it. He said, ‘Ben, I’ll give you everything I can,’ and I trust that he will.”

Dobbs will get his first chance to share in-game insights with Roethlisberger against the Browns this Sunday. If all goes well for Roethlisberger this year, we’ll have to wait to see what he can offer on the field.