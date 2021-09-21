Ben Roethlisberger joins Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt on lengthy Steelers injury list

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 ... if the Steelers have enough healthy players available. The Steelers' injury woes got worse Tuesday, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a late add to the team's injury report.

Roethlisberger joins receiver Diontae Johnson and pass rusher T.J. Watt on a star-studded injury list.

Recap of Steelers injuries:

- Ben Roethlisberger - left pec

- Alex Highsmith - groin

- T.J. Watt - groin

- Joe Haden - groin

- Devin Bush - groin

- Diontae Johnson - knee

- Tyson Alualu (IR) - ankle fracture surgery Mon



Highsmith, Roethlisberger injuries not disclosed postgame — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 21, 2021

The team did not disclose Roethlisberger or Alex Highsmith's injuries following Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pec injury. Highsmith has a groin issue.

That pair joins Tyson Alualu (ankle), Devin Bush (groin), Joe Haden (groin), Johnson (knee) and Watt (groin) on the growing list of injuries. Alualu is the only player ruled out for Week 3, as he had surgery to repair a fractured ankle Monday.

Mike Tomlin says team needs to be 'adjustable'

It's unclear whether the team will be without multiple players when it takes on the Bengals. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted at that uncertainty, saying the team needs to be "ready to be adjustable."

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has a left pec injury. Coach Mike Tomlin says it will affect his preparation ability - and "We'd better be ready to be adjustable." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 21, 2021

If Roethlisberger can't go, Mason Rudolph would likely start for Pittsburgh. The team also has Dwayne Haskins, but he's been inactive for the first two games of the season. Haskins would likely be activated if Roethlisberger is unable to play in Week 3.