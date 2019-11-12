Ben Roethlisberger “jealous” of Steelers teammates who get to face Browns

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has won 11-of-14 games he’s played in Cleveland over the course of his NFL career, but the Ohio native won’t be able to pick up a 12th win this week.

Roethlisberger is out for the season with a right elbow injury, so he’ll only be able to watch as Mason Rudolph leads the offense in a bid for a fifth straight win.

“AFC North football is always fun,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Cleveland. A short week. I’m jealous of the guys going over there.”

Roethlisberger said he has times when he’s “still feeling like I’m going to come back” during the 2019 season and that it “hurts that I’m not.” He’s still focused on returning to action in 2020 and expects to be ready to go at some point in the offseason program.

If all goes according to his plan, that will lead to Roethlisberger getting another shot to pad his record in Cleveland at some point down the road.