Ben Roethlisberger injury: Steelers QB expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a rib injury in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders, but he is expected to play in Week 15 when his team hosts the rival New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

Here's the latest on Roethlisberger's injury:

Coach Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger (rib contusions) should be good to go for Sunday and did NOT rule out James Conner (ankle) for Sunday vs. the Patriots. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) December 11, 2018

Coach Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger has several rib contusions. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) December 11, 2018

Roethlisberger has struggled against the Patriots throughout his career. He's 2-8 versus Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, including losses in the AFC Championship Game in 2004 and 2016.

Big Ben nearly pulled of a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter when these teams met at Heinz Field last season, but he threw an interception in the end zone that sealed a New England victory.

The Steelers have lost three consecutive games and would actually fall out of a playoff spot if they lose to the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

