Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may have dodged a bullet on Sunday in Dallas.

Roethlisberger hurt both knees against the Cowboys but neither injury was serious and he’s expected to play this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although Roethlisberger briefly left the game and was replaced by Mason Rudolph, he returned, played well and helped the Steelers to a comeback win.

The Steelers play host to the Bengals on Sunday, and Roethlisberger should be good to go.

Ben Roethlisberger hurt both knees, expects to play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk