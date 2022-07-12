Heinz Field is no more and one player who spent his entire career playing home games there isn’t ready to embrace the name change to Acrisure Stadium.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played his final home game last season in what turned out to be Heinz Field’s swan song as well. On Monday, Roethlisberger joined a chorus of others on social media who said that they don’t plan to start using the new name for the building.

“I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem right or real!” Roethlisberger wrote. “Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ!”

The Steelers aren’t changing stadiums and one imagines that they won’t be making severe changes to the look of the building, which likely means plenty of people will continue to call it Heinz Field for years to come. That might not be what Acrisure is looking for as they spend $10 million a year for the naming rights, but it wouldn’t be the first time that such a change failed to capture the imagination of the home crowd.

Ben Roethlisberger: Home will always be Heinz Field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk