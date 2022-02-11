Some Ben Roethlisberger history already arrives at the HOF

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can’t be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for at least five years. But a piece of history from his soon-to-be HOF career has already made its way to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter account shared this picture of the jersey Roethlisberger wore in his final regular-season game. The jersey is at the HOF and will be on display.

Roethlisberger played 249 career games with 247 starts. He was 165-81-1 in those games. Roethlisberger also played in 23 playoff games, going 13-10 with two Super Bowl championships. Roethlisberger finished with 64,088 passing yards. This is good enough for No. 5 all time.

