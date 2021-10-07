Ben Roethlisberger highlights Steelers vs. Broncos injury report
Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip) was atop the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report on Thursday. But instead of carrying the “did not practice” designation he did on Wednesday, he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
Though Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s unsure of exactly when Roethlisberger suffered the pec injury, we know it happened in the Week 2 brawl with the Las Vegas Raiders when he was sacked twice and hit 10 times.
“I don’t know specifically when Ben got injured in game,” Tomlin told the media. “I don’t know that he does. You know, sometimes just in the midst of competition, adrenaline and so forth, you just don’t know. Sometimes things just come up after.”
Roethlisberger was full go on Thursday, which bodes well for his status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, who are tied for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL through four weeks.
Here’s a look at the Steelers’ injury report from Thursday:
Full
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – Full
OL Kevin Dotson (Hip) – Full
WR Juju Smith-Schuster (Ribs) – Full
OL Trai Turner (Illness) – Full
DT Cameron Heyward (Neck) – Full
OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Concussion) – Full
Limited
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Limited
WR James Washington (Groin) – Limited
Did Not Practice
CB Cam Sutton (Groin) – DNP
DT Carlos Davis (Knee) – DNP
OL Rashaad Coward (Ankle) – DNP