Ben Roethlisberger heads to locker room early after injuring knee

Charean Williams

Ben Roethlisberger injured his knee and hit his head when he was sandwiched between Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence just before halftime.

The Steelers called a timeout after the 4-yard completion to the Dallas 41 with 1:31 left. It allowed Roethlisberger to remain in the game. (It is not known why he was not taken out of the game for a concussion check after his head bounced off Lawrence.)

Roethlisberger grabbed his left knee immediately after the play and again before taking the shotgun snap. He also walked with a noticeable limp.

Roethlisberger, though, stayed in the game. He completed four consecutive passes, including a 17-yard touchdown to James Washington that got the Steelers on the scoreboard with 1:10 remaining in the half.

Roethlisberger headed to the locker room after throwing the touchdown pass.

The Steelers got the ball back 18 seconds later when CeeDee Lamb fumbled after a 15-yard gain. Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered at the Dallas 39.

Mason Rudolph went 2-of-3 for 3 yards, getting the Steelers in field goal range. Chris Boswell kicked a franchise-record 59-yard field goal. He missed from 54 yards on the previous snap, but the Steelers were penalized for a false start.

Boswell missed the extra point after the Steelers’ touchdown.

Pittsburgh trails 13-9 at halftime as Garrett Gilbert threw a touchdown pass and ran for 28 yards in his first career start.

UPDATE 5:58 P.M.: The Steelers announced Roethlisberger is expected to return in the second half.

