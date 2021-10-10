The Steelers have floundered the last few weeks, but they’re off to a fast start on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger went deep for a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Diontae Johnson a few minutes into Sunday’s home game against the Broncos and the Steelers are up 7-0 as a result. It’s the third touchdown and the longest play of the season for Johnson.

Roethlisberger also hooked up with Chase Claypool for a 23-yard gain on a third down to help the Steelers move the ball on their first possession of the afternoon.

The Broncos will try to answer with Teddy Bridgewater back at quarterback. Bridgewater suffered a concussion last Sunday, but he was cleared to play through the concussion protocol this week.

Ben Roethlisberger goes deep, Steelers up 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk