Ben Roethlisberger gives game ball to teammate Kevin Dotson

Ben Roethlisberger says he gave Kevin Dotson a game ball afterward to give to his dad, a BIG steelers fan. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2020





Every NFL hopeful would love to play for their favorite team growing up. Offensive guard Kevin Dotson gets to live that dream by playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie Dotson got his first NFL start on Sunday as the Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 26-16.

After the game, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gave Dotson a game ball. But not for him. The ball was for Dotson’s dad, who is an even bigger Steelers fan than his son.

Getting back to the game, Dotson was great. He’s such a powerful athlete he just moves people off the line of scrimmage with his strength. There’s no word on how long Dotson will be the starter in place of David DeCastro but that position is in good hands for the time being.

