Ben Roethlisberger enjoying camp a little more this year

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said in June that it was nice to get back to “normalcy” after things got “a little crazy” around the team in recent years and his good feelings about the team haven’t subsided at training camp.

Roethlisberger told reporters on Thursday that he’s been enjoying the first weeks of camp when asked if he’s been having a fun summer. When told that he’s said he’s enjoyed himself in the past, Roethlisberger said this one was different.

“Yeah, but a little more so this year,” Roethlisberger said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “I am not sure why but I am.”

The easy answer would be that wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le'Veon Bell and the drama that often swirled around both men are no longer in town. Given the recurring message from the Steelers that this offseason has been about renewed closeness between players, it’s hard not to draw that line even if Roethlisberger resisted naming any names.