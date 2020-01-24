Ben Roethlisberger to Eli Manning: You exude class both on and off the field

Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger entered the NFL at the same time, as first-round picks in the 2004 NFL draft. Now Roethlisberger is saying goodbye to Manning.

Roethlisberger wrote on Twitter that he has long admired Manning, who officially announced his retirement today.

“From the ‘04 Draft to your great Championships, you exude class both on and off the field, I have admired your career, Eli. Much respect Champ! — Ben,” Roethlisberger wrote.

With Manning’s retirement, the only players remaining from the 2004 NFL draft are Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Larry Fitzgerald, Matt Schaub and Andy Lee.