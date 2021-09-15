Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it through last season healthy. He started the team’s first 15 games before sitting out in Week 17 because Pittsburgh had already clinched a playoff berth.

But he’s still not too far removed from elbow surgery in 2019, having missed all but two games that year.

After the Steelers’ season-opening victory over the Bills, Roethlisberger said his elbow is feeling great.

“Probably the only part of my body that felt good when I came out of the game,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “That’s encouraging and positive.”

The rest of his body?

“Sore. Like I anticipated,” the 39-year-old Roethlisberger said. “Getting hit for a while, got a lot more bumps and bruises than usual.”

The Bills registered six QB hits in the box score.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers will host their home opener against the Raiders in Week Two.

Ben Roethlisberger: My elbow feels great, which is encouraging and positive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk