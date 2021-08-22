Ben Roethlisberger connects with rookie TE Pat Freiermuth for 2 1st quarter TDs

It didn’t take long for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to get two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game. And if you are a Steelers fan, you have to love that Roethlisberger is already showing a connection with rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught them both.

Freiermuth is a ridiculous athlete and he showed it on both scores. Pittsburgh needs a guy who can work the seams and overpower defenders in the red zone. This is exactly what he did twice on Saturday night against Lions defenders.

It’s just a preseason game but it’s hard not to get excited about the potential of this Roethlisberger/Freiermuth connection this season.

