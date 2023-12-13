Ben Roethlisberger cites Steelers' "bad coaching" as problem in loss to Patriots

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not impressed with what he's seeing from his former team, or from his former head coach Mike Tomlin.

Discussing last week's loss to the Patriots on his podcast, Roethlisberger said bad coaching is a major problem in Pittsburgh.

“At the end of that game, if we had one more timeout, we have another chance,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “When you lose timeouts because of silly penalties — too many men on the field, not enough men on the field — you can’t afford in the second half of games, to burn silly timeouts and not have them late in the game. To me, that is . . . that’s bad. It’s bad coaching.”

Roethlisberger believes the Steelers' struggles this year raise questions about the state of the franchise, saying, "Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done."

"This isn't what has been handed down from those teams of the '70s. The Steel Curtain, the four Super Bowls, the Nolls, the Bradshaws, the Blounts. All those people, it's unbelievable," Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger played for Tomlin from 2007 to 2021. It sounds like Roethlisberger thinks it's time for the Rooneys to do something rare in Pittsburgh, and make a coaching change.