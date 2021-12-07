The Steelers had a couple of key players at their Tuesday practice in advance of Thursday’s matchup with the Vikings. But there were others who appear more likely to miss the Week 14 contest.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) and receiver Chase Claypool (toe) were full participants in Tuesday’s session. While Pittsburgh’s Monday injury report was an estimate, Roethlisberger and Claypool were both listed as non-participants.

But cornerback Joe Haden (foot) remains sidelined by his foot injury. The veteran defensive back hasn’t played since Week 10.

Guard B.J. Finney (back), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) also did not participate in Tuesday’s session.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and offensive lineman Train Turner returned to practice after a rest day on Monday.

Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool return to practice on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk