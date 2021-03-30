Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to join rare group in 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the choice to take a pay cut and return to the Steelers for at least one more run at a Super Bowl. Realistically, even if the Steelers only get one more season out of Big Ben before he decides to hang them up it is great just having him back.

This season Roethlisberger is also in a position to join some very elite company as an NFL quarterback. Roethlisberger enters the season with 60,348 passing yards which is seventh on the all-time list. With 3,093 passing yards in 2021, Roethlisberger will pass Dan Marino and Philip Rivers as the No. 5 passer in league history.

The top four on the list are Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Roethlisberger is never discussed among the best quarterbacks of all time but his numbers speak for themselves. Roethlisberger is entering his 18th NFL season, has two Super Bowl championships and led the league in passing twice.

