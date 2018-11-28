Ben Roethlisberger: Calling people out is part of being a captain

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a radio appearance on Tuesday that included criticism of wide receiver James Washington for his unsuccessful attempt to catch a pass in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

That’s not a particularly new thing for Roethlisberger and the radio appearance on Tuesday also included notes for wide receiver Antonio Brown and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger was asked about those comments.

He said he’s “earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here” and said that he believes it’s part of the responsibility of a team captain to let teammates know if they are falling short. Roethlisberger added that his teammates would have to say for themselves whether they have a problem with that approach.

“I would hope that they would understand that as the quarterback and the captain that I have the right to do those things,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I don’t feel like I abuse that situation. So I don’t think it’s an issue, but you would have to ask them.”

Veterans and captains are expected to set the tone for their teams, although if there is an issue with Roethlisberger’s critiques it would likely be with airing them in a public space rather than one reserved for members of the team.