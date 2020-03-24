Ben Roethlisberger buys gift cards to help Pittsburgh-area restaurant during coronavirus closings

Countless businesses have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quietly wanted to help at least one restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.

Nick Scalise, owner of Juliano’s Italian Restaurant in Robinson Township just outside of Pittsburgh, told 93.7 The Fan that Roethlisberger bought “a significant amount” of gift cards. Scalise told 93.7 that the purchase will allow him to keep his full staff for the time being.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scalise said that Roethlisberger wasn’t seeking publicity, but he wanted to share the story with 93.7 as an example of something positive during the crisis.

The story said Roethlisberger planned to distribute the gift cards to those who need them.

Like many dining establishments, Juliano’s is trying to stay afloat with carry-out and delivery orders. Roethlisberger, the quarterback of the Steelers since 2004, is doing what he can for at least one business. There have been some positive, heartwarming stories from the sports world during the pandemic, and we’re sure to see other NFL stars following Roethlisberger’s lead.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is doing what he can to help during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:



