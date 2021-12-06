Ben Roethlisberger breaks Tom Brady record with rally over Ravens

When your career lasts 17 seasons — most of them successful — you set and break a lot of records. Ben Roethlisberger broke another one last night with the Steelers thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh trailed Baltimore for 58 minutes until Roethlisberger rallied his team on a 10-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

It was the 51st time Roethlisberger took the Steelers from a tie or deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game since he came into the league in 2004. The franchise record achievement now ranks third in NFL history, breaking a tie with Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted that 10 of Roethlisberger’s 51 career game-winning drives were against Baltimore.

